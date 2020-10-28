No Time To Die’s Delay Is Costing An Incredible Amount Of Money Every Month

Recently there were reports that MGM had opened talks with some of the major streaming services to at least consider shifting No Time to Die to one of those platforms. While nothing ended up coming of any of those negotiations, THR is reporting that one of the reasons that MGM may have been willing to move the newest James Bond movie to streaming in the first place is because the movie has become something of a financial albatross. MGM is allegedly accruing around $1 million in interest on money that was borrowed to make the movie, and that money can't be paid back until the film makes money.