Robert Rodriguez Just Shared A New Alita: Battle Angel Poster To Get Fans Hyped For The Re-Release

Issuing new art for Alita: Battle Angel, even if it’s purely digital for the moment, is a pretty big deal for a movie that was supposed to have been done and dusted in 2019. Though the studio and filmmakers behind the modest success may have picked up on the Alita Army fan community’s own efforts to market the film, and decided that a new piece to the advertising puzzle was well earned. At this point, the only thing that’d be more impressive than creating that new poster is if the studio actually printed some hard copies, in hopes that theaters will put them into their lightboxes to promote the big night at hand.