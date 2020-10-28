More Disney Theme Park Layoffs Leave The Future Of Many Attractions In Doubt

In the case of something like the Indiana Jones stunt show, that's perhaps not too shocking, that particular show has been around since the early days of Hollywood Studios and its demise has been rumored more than once already. But if there were no specific plans to begin work on a replacement yet, it could just end up an empty unused space for months or even years to come. This is especially true as any future replacements will have to be devised after Walt Disney Imagineering saw a batch of layoffs of their own. And under normal circumstances, the performers in a closed show would likely have the ability to find a role in whatever came in to replace it, rather than simply being let go.