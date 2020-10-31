8 Scariest Moments At Disneyland And Walt Disney World

Snow White's Scary Adventure- The Wicked Queen Transformation

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was a fairly terrifying movie when it was brand new. So it's only fitting that Snow White's theme park attraction would be equally scary. If there's one moment that is more likely to make guests jump in their ride vehicle, it has to be the Wicked Queen's transformation. As the car goes by, we see the Queen looking at herself in the mirror and she looks regal and lovely. Then the figure spins around to face the audience, and guests are greeted not by the queen, but by her old crone form. It's quite unexpected the first time you see it, and still fairly chilling every time after that. One has to wonder how the current refurbishment might change this moment.