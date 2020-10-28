Bad Hair Star Reveals Why Hulu's New Movie Reflects Real Hollywood Experiences For Black Women

I have a sew-in now. And it’s interesting. It juxtaposes the film because I have a sew-in as a protection for my natural hair. In an industry where I’m constantly getting my hair done and no one knows how to protect my own hair. So it’s a form of protection for me. I am grateful for my sew-in because that’s how I can maintain the integrity of my natural hair. And I think that’s something that a lot of people might not know about black women and what we’re dealing with in the industry.