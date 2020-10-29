The Borat 2 Babysitter Who Felt Like She Was Duped Is Getting Donations From Concerned Fans

Because Jeanise Jones was only paid around $3,600 for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (which ended up going to streaming this month rather than premiering in theaters overseas in November, as she was told), and because she’s currently unemployed due to the pandemic, Derrick Scobey put together the GoFundMe as a way to help her out, describing her as “a moral compass and a light shining in darkness” in the new Borat movie. As you’ll see, people have turned out in droves to provide financial aid.