Jack Black Performed Rocky Horror’s Time Warp To Encourage Voting, With Susan Sarandon And More

It obviously won't be the same as watching the movie in a crowded theater perfectly well-versed in all of the callbacks, joining fellow fans in screaming, "In the beginning God said 'Let There Be Lips' as the projector starts up, but Rocky Horror fans can still celebrate the film this Halloween season. The bizarre sci-fi sex comedy is available to purchase digitally at various online retailers, and depending on where you live it's not too late to purchase a physical copy – either Blu-ray or DVD – before the holiday this Saturday.

But most importantly of all: please VOTE!