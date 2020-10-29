NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo Posts Throwback Pictures As Disney Searches For Child Actor To Play Him

This is just one of the sports movies on the way to Disney+. Safety will tell the story of "Ray-Ray" McElrathbey, who as a freshman at Clemson, raised his 11-year-old brother on campus while also trying to be a success on the field. While this was originally announced as a Disney+ project, the recent restructuring at Disney means that, if Greek Freak could more easily be transitioned to a theatrical film if the right people thought it was right for that sort of release. Though there's certainly no telling what that industry will even look like once this film is ready to be seen.