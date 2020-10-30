Yes, Chris Evans Totally Named His Dog After Billy Joel In Oliver And Company

There’s a movie called Oliver & Company, it’s a Disney movie, an animated movie. And I grew up watching it. I think Billy Joel is the voice of Dodger actually. And when I first saw him at the shelter I just said ‘Oh man, that looks like Dodger from Oliver & Company.’ And after I decided I was taking him home with me, I went through the process of picking other names. And I just couldn’t get off Dodger, and I thought I’m not going to overthink this one.