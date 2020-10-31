Daniel Craig, Hugh Jackman And More Honor 007 Star Sean Connery Following His Death

Leave a Comment
Today, James Bond and cinema fans were met with the sad news that Sean Connery, the actor who originated the 007 role for the big screen, has passed away at the age of 90. Connery’s shadow loomed large over the film industry, as he played more than a few notable roles during his lengthy career. Connery is easily one of the most recognizable leading actors in film history and, through his performances, he influenced many. Now, in the wake of his death, a number of stars like current Bond actor Daniel Craig and Hugh Jackman are taking the time to honor the late Scottish actor.
Via the official James Bond Twitter account, Daniel Craig released a sentimental statement in which he praised Sean Connery "as James Bond and so much more":
It is with such sadness that I heard of the passing of one of the true greats of cinema. Sir Sean Connery will be remembered as Bond and so much more. He defined an era and a style. The wit and charm he portrayed on screen could be measured in mega watts; he helped create the modern blockbuster. He will continue to influence actors and film-makers alike for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones. Wherever he is, I hope there is a golf course.
Hugh Jackman, who’s also become a successful leading man in his own right, took to Twitter shortly after the news of Sean Connery’s passing reached the web. In a brief post, the Australian actor expressed his lifelong admiration for the late Connery:
Likewise, Jurassic Park star Sam Neill, who acted alongside Sean Connery in The Hunt for Red October, paid tribute to the actor on social media. He praised Connery’s “unique” abilities as an actor and briefly reflected on getting to work with him:
Roger Moore’s Twitter account, which is run by his family, also paid tribute to Connery, saying that the two 007 actors were good friends and that Moore always viewed Connery as the greatest Bond actor:
Filmmaker and superfan Kevin Smith penned an emotional tribute to Sean Connery. Smith noted how his father was always a fan of Connery’s and reflected on how he and his dad bonded over watching the actor’s films:
In addition to Daniel Craig's message, the official James Bond social media account also paid fitting tribute to the man who originated the iconic role by making note of the films he contributed to the storied franchise:
Included with that post was a joint statement from 007 producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, in which the praised Sean Connery “indelible” performance:
We are devastated by the news of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. He was and shall always be remembered as the original James Bond whose indelible entrance into cinema history began when he announced those unforgettable words — ‘The name’s Bond... James Bond’ — he revolutionised the world with his gritty and witty portrayal of the sexy and charismatic secret agent. He is undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.
Sean Connery reportedly died peacefully in his sleep while in Barbados. According to his son, the actor hadn’t been feeling well for a little while.
The life and legacy of Sean Connery is one that film and TV fans across multiple generations will be forever grateful for. And while he may no longer be with us physically, his work will certainly live on for years to come.
We here at CinemaBlend continue to extend our thoughts to the family of Sean Connery during this time.