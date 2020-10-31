Why The James Bond Legacy Will Always Owe Sean Connery A Debt Of Gratitude

Today is a heavy day for the movie world, as Sean Connery was way more than James Bond. While there are some movies of his that could be disputed and debated by fans all around as either underrated gems or absolute bombs, there’s no argument that Connery himself was a pro. But at the same time, one can’t dispute the claim that the Sean Connery legacy of the 007 series will always be integral to understanding the character. Even in my own opinion that Daniel Craig is the best James Bond based on Ian Fleming’s intent with the character, I’ll never put down the scientific accuracy of how without Connery’s contributions to the series, we might not be talking about the longest running cinematic franchise in history. Who knows where James Bond would have ended up if it weren’t for those first five movies that showed the world Sean Connery, in his absolute prime, saving the world in time for a chilled drink and a pithy comeback.