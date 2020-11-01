Late Actor John Candy Was Honored By His Hometown In The Sweetest Way

John Candy died far too young. Through the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, the man constantly proved himself to be an incredible comedic talent with a unique voice, and it was a terrible day in 1994 when it was announced that he had passed away at the young age of 43. Fans have been keeping his memory alive for years by regularly revisiting his classic work on both the big and small screens, but now the man's home town has done something extra special and announced an official John Candy Day in Toronto, Ontario in Canada.