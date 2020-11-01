Late Actor John Candy Was Honored By His Hometown In The Sweetest Way

Leave a Comment
John Candy died far too young. Through the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, the man constantly proved himself to be an incredible comedic talent with a unique voice, and it was a terrible day in 1994 when it was announced that he had passed away at the young age of 43. Fans have been keeping his memory alive for years by regularly revisiting his classic work on both the big and small screens, but now the man's home town has done something extra special and announced an official John Candy Day in Toronto, Ontario in Canada.
The legendary star of SCTV, Planes, Trains And Automobiles, and Uncle Buck was born on Halloween in 1950, and to honor what would have been his 70th birthday Mayor John Tory officially announced that October 31 going forward in the City of Toronto will be known as John Candy Day. Tory posted about the news on Twitter this past Friday, and included an official proclamation – which you can read below:
In response to the news, The Hollywood Reporter reached out to John Candy's two children, Jen and Chris Candy, and both expressed great gratitude about the special official day. Said Chris,
It’s really special, and am so happy for him especially on his birthday to receive such a high honor! Jonny Toronto has his day!
As for Jen, she seems elated that there now exists a two-for-one holiday in Toronto on October 31st (and you also have to appreciate that they are both celebrations of Candy). She said,
It's such an honour for him! So excited to celebrate this special day! Halloween and his birthday all wrapped up in one amazing John Candy Day. Simply perfect.
John Candy was born in Newmarket, Ontario (part of the Greater Toronto area), and got his start professionally acting in his early 20s. It was during his years on SCTV a.k.a. Second City Television that started earning him a fanbase, and through the 1980s he starred in a number of what are now iconic comedies – including The Blues Brothers, Stripes, National Lampoon's Vacation, Spaceballs, and Splash. Never slowing down, he continued making great movies right up until he died, with his work in the 1990s including titles like Home Alone and Cool Runnings.
What makes this news about John Candy Day particularly great is the fact that the brilliant Canadian star already has a great deal of presence when it comes to holidays in this quarter of the year. Now fans have a perfect excuse to watch Candy's greatest hits on Halloween before rounding out the year by watching Planes, Trains And Automobiles on Thanksgiving and Home Alone on Christmas.
So in 364 days when October 31st rolls around again, maybe try to plan some John Candy-centric activities into your Halloween celebrations.