Cult Horror Hit Orphan Is Getting A Prequel, And A Surprise Star Is Returning

Orphan ended with Esther/Leena’s death, but as mentioned earlier, Orphan: First Kill will wind the clock back to show how her murderous rampage began. Specifically, the prequel will chronicle Leena escaping from an Estonian psychiatric facility and making her way to the United States by impersonating the missing daughter from a wealthy family. Once stateside, Leena sets up her Esther identity, and she soon finds herself clashing with a mother who is desperate to keep her family safe at all costs (I suspect Julia Stiles is playing that mother).