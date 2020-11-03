Comments

Star Wars’ John Boyega Reveals Honest Conversation With Disney After His Criticisms Went Viral

Star Wars is one of the biggest and most popular movie franchises of all time, with decades of filmmaking coming to a conclusion with J.J. Abrams' The Rise of Skywalker. The Skywalker Saga has come to an end, and actor John Boyega has since used his platform to be honest about his time in the galaxy far, far away. And as he revealed, those viral comments resulted in an honest conversation with the folks over at Disney.

John Boyega became a household name after making his Star Wars debut as Finn in The Force Awakens. And while he put his all into starring in the sequel trilogy, he's been open about the disappointment he felt for his character's arc, as well as racist backlash he faced. The 28 year-old actor recently spoke to a conversation that resulted with an unnamed Disney exect as a result, saying:

It was a very honest, a very transparent conversation. There was a lot of explaining on their end in terms of the way they saw things. They gave me a chance also to explain what my experience was like. I'd hope that me being so open with my career, at this stage, would help the next man, the guy that wants to be the assistant DOP, the guy that wants to be a producer. I hope that the conversation is not such a taboo or elephant in the room now, because someone just came and said it.

Talk about a silver lining. While John Boyega won't be able to change how his tenure in Star Wars franchise went down, it's good to hear that the actor/producer was able to have an open dialogue with the powers that be at Disney. And hopefully this will also create positive change in the massive studio moving forward, as the property's time in theaters continues on.

Star Wars fans can re-watch the entire Skywalker Saga on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

John Boyega's comments to THR highlights the Star Wars alum's commitment to honesty following his six years playing Finn. Over the past few months, the Pacific Rim: Uprising actor has been open about a variety of issues. He was dissatisfied with where Finn's story ultimately went, feeling his character was pushed to the sidelines. Additionally, he also dealt with racist backlash that soured his experience in the beloved property.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker marked John Boyega's final appearance as Finn for the foreseeable future. He and co-stars Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac are no doubt eager to have their schedule open for the first time in years. Of course, some fans are still hoping to see the trio return to the galaxy far, far away. But it looks like that won't happen for a number of years.

While the Skywalker Saga is in the rear view, the Star Was franchise continues to grow. Season 2 of The Mandalorian has begun on Disney+, and there's also Obi-Wan Kenobi and Cassian Andor shows coming. The franchise will also eventually return to theaters, but there's been no indication as to when. The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is expected to develop his own project, although he's likely jumping into Knives Out 2 first.

The Mandalorian Season 2 as well as every Star Wars installment is currently available on Disney+. Be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.

John Boyega Goes Into Detail About 'Dope' Star Wars Plot Colin Trevorrow Reportedly Had In Mind
