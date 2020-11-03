Epic Marvel Fan Art Imagines Joe Manganiello As Spider-Man Villain Kraven The Hunter

We recently did a feature regarding Marvel and Sony’s third Spider-Man movie, discussing the biggest questions we had about the upcoming sequel. Chief among them? Who is the villain going to be? There have been early reports that Jamie Foxx would be playing Electro for director Jon Watts, though that creates its own issues about whether he is Electro from Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, or a new version. And then there have been the rumors that Kraven the Hunter might be used on screen for the first time.