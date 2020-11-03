Epic Marvel Fan Art Imagines Joe Manganiello As Spider-Man Villain Kraven The Hunter

Leave a Comment
We recently did a feature regarding Marvel and Sony’s third Spider-Man movie, discussing the biggest questions we had about the upcoming sequel. Chief among them? Who is the villain going to be? There have been early reports that Jamie Foxx would be playing Electro for director Jon Watts, though that creates its own issues about whether he is Electro from Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2, or a new version. And then there have been the rumors that Kraven the Hunter might be used on screen for the first time.
Perhaps hoping to get a jump start on the fan art, ApexForm took to Instagram and shared some concept of what Magic Mike and Justice League star Joe Manganiello would look like as the classic Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter, and do you know what? It’s pretty accurate. Naturally, Kraven has to be buff and rough, and look like he’s as comfortable in the African jungles as he would be in the concrete jungle of New York City. Putting this version of Manganiello in Times Square sells the illusion.
Why would Kraven the Hunter be the right choice for Spider-Man 3 (or whatever the sequel ends up getting titled)? There are a number of great reasons. First, the contemporary Spider-Man movies have gone out of their way not to repeat villains who we saw on screen in previous Sony films. So, no Goblins, no Doctor Octopus, and a reduced role (almost a cameo) for an MCU Sandman. Kraven’s a Golden Age Spidey villain who hasn’t yet been used, and fans would love to see him realized on screen.
From a plot standpoint, it makes sense to bring in Kraven the Hunter now that Spider-Man’s identity has been revealed. The character of Kraven goes after the biggest game, and he views Spider-Man as the most valuable prize on a hunt. Revealing Peter’s identity sweetens the pot for Kraven, so there’s a narrative thread to pull on.
As for Joe Manganiello, he has connections to the Spider-Man franchise, having played Flash Thompson in Sam Raimi’s original Spider-Man. How cool would it be to bring him back as a larger villain this time?!
Now, Joe Manganiello currently is loosely connected to “the enemy,” or DC Comics. He plays Deathstroke in Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League, and did show up in the mid-credits of Joss Whedon’s theatrical cut. Fans are hoping that he might be able to continue that role in a solo Batman project, with Ben Affleck back in the role of the Caped Crusader. That’s something that almost happened.
So, we’ll wait and see if Kraven the Hunter even is in the cards for Spider-Man 3. And if they do use Kraven, who will they cast? The movie is ramping up production in Atlanta, so news should be flowing out pretty regularly. While you wait, brush up on the sheer amount of Upcoming Marvel Movies, if movies ever return to a theater near you.