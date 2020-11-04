Turns Out Johnny Depp’s Time As Jack Sparrow Had A Huge Impact On John Boyega’s Career

John Boyega apparently means that last part quite literally. He left class that day to watch the Pirates of the Caribbean movie being filmed, and never went back to class. He'd already wanted to dedicate himself to acting and so seeing this all happening in front of him felt like validation. Who knows? Maybe if Captain Jack Sparrow hadn't arrived on that day, John Boyega would have never made the final decision to follow his passion. If that had been the case we would have been robbed of a great actor without even knowing it.