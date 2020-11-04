Matthew McConaughey And Jennifer Garner Devised Secret Signals To Help Her Breastfeed While Working On A Movie Together

While working together on the set of Dallas Buyers Club, Matthew McConaughey and Jennifer Garner were put under a tight filming schedule, primarily because McConaughey and Jared Leto were on very strict diets. This made it almost impossible for Jennifer Garner to take a break to go pump. She told PBS she was on the verge of quitting when Matthew McConaughey intervened to see what was wrong, and once he figured it out, he made sure she could take the breaks she needed. As Garner recalled: