Adorable The Batman Fan Recreates Robert Pattinson’s Look, And It’s Awesome

In late August, the first trailer for The Batman dropped during the “Hall of Heroes” portion of DC FanDome. While we’d already gotten a few peeks at Robert Pattinson suited up as DC’s Caped Crusader, needless to say that this trailer provided the best looks yet at his costume. So while The Batman itself is still a long ways off, there’s nothing preventing folks from designing their own Pattinson-like Batman look.
And it goes without saying, but there’s no age limit when it comes to dressing up as Batman. Case in point, a young cosplayer, who goes by logandominiccosplay on Instagram, recently donned his own The Batman-inspired Batman suit that was made by his father. Take a look:
Age-wise, this kid may be closer to becoming Robin in the near future than Batman, but that Batsuit nevertheless looks impressive on him. His father certainly deserves props for the fine craftsmanship, as this Batsuit almost looks like the one we’ve seen in footage and pictures, but shrunk to fit someone much smaller. Here’s hoping logandominiccosplay breaks out this costume more times in the future, both before and after The Batman comes out.
Much like the actors who play Batman, each Batsuit has its own unique qualities, and Robert Pattinson’s Batman costume is no exception. While this Batsuit has armored pieces, which harkens back to what Christian Bale’s Bruce Wayne wore in the latter two entries of the Dark Knight trilogy, there’s also a homemade quality to it. The Bat-insignia itself is also intriguing, as there’s been speculation that those metal pieces forming the symbol are made from the gun used to kill Bruce’s parents.
Considering Batman’s decades-long film history, I imagine that in The Batman 2 or perhaps even The Batman 3, I imagine Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne will shift to a new Batsuit. But for now, as this version of Bruce Wayne enters his second year of fighting crime in Gotham City, this Batsuit looks like it gets the job done, and you can be sure there will be more cosplays of this specific costume to come in the real world.
Directed by Matt Reeves, who also co-wrote the script with Mattson Tomlin, The Batman will follow Bruce Wayne exploring the corruption that plagues Gotham City and clashing with Edward Nashton, a.k.a. The Riddler, played by Paul Dano. Robert Pattinson’s other cast-mates include Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Barry Keoghan as Stanley Merkel, Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál and Alex Ferns as Commissioner Pete Savage.
The Batman swoops into theaters on March 1, 2022, so keep checking back with CinemaBlend for continuing coverage, and remember, along with this movie being intended to launch a trilogy, there’s also an HBO Max spinoff series in development following the GCPD during Batman’s first year of existence. For now, keep track of the other DC movies that are coming down the creative pipeline with our comprehensive guide.