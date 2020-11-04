Kevin Costner’s Let Him Go Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying

The current health crisis has dealt a heavy blow to the film industry in 2020, but that’s not to say we’ve been entirely without movies since March rolled around. Plenty of cinematic content have transitioned to being VOD or streaming offerings, and there are enough theaters still open that some movies are getting to play on the big screen. Soon the Kevin Costner and Diane Lane-led Let Him Go with be among that group, but reviews for that film are already flowing in.