No Time To Die: Key Details About Lashana Lynch’s Newcomer Revealed

Leave a Comment
As far as movie franchises go, there are few quite as beloved as James Bond. Eon Production's spy thrillers have been entertaining moviegoers for decades, and are showing no signs of slowing down. Daniel Craig's run as the MI6 agent is coming to a close with Cary Joji Fukunaga's No Time to Die, which will feature a handful of new faces including Lashana Lynch's Nomi. And a few key details about the character has just been confirmed.
Lashana Lynch's Nomi will be making her Bond debut in No Time to Die, and has been teased as another 00 Agent. In the trailers she certainly looks like a badass, she's got a funny give and take with Daniel Craig's protagonist. And in a recent write-up about Lynch and her time in the Bond world, it was confirmed that she's officially got the title of 007.
This information comes to us from Harper's Bazaar's piece focusing in Lashana Lynch and her upcoming role in No Time to Die. The highly anticipated sequel to Spectre has unfortunately been delayed a full year due to global health issues, but there are still a variety of exciting information coming out thanks to the all--star cast. And during Lynch's interview, it was highlighted how Nomi would be the next 007.
In the same interview Lashana Lynch spoke to the pressure of being the first Black 007. The conversation around representation has been an important one over the past few years, and Lynch explained how she approached this when it came to No Time to Die. As the actress put it,
I didn’t want to waste an opportunity when it came to what Nomi might represent. I searched for at least one moment in the script where Black audience members would nod their heads, tutting at the reality but glad to see their real life represented. In every project I am part of, no matter the budget or genre, the Black experience that I’m presenting needs to be 100 percent authentic.
While this information will likely inspire some fan theories and questions about whether or not Lashana Lynch would be replacing Daniel Craig in a future Bond movie. But the reason Nomi is 007 in No Time to Die is because James will retire from his career, therefore leaving the codename open for another MI6 agent. As far as how this all plays out, we'll have to wait until next year to see the movie's story on the big screen.
Given James Bond's signature bravado, he's sure to bump heads with Nomi a few times throughout the course of No Time to Die's runtime. The trailers certainly tease this dynamic, as well as her no-nonsense attitude to her predecessor. I just can't wait until they both answer when someone addresses 007.
Lashana Lynch's star power has been steadily growing over the past few years, taking roles in huge blockbusters. In addition to her upcoming role in No Time to Die, audiences will remember the 32 year-old actress from her role as Maria Rambeau aka Carol Danver's best friend in Captain America. We'll just have to see of Maria returns to the MCU, especially since her daughter Monica already is.
No Time to Die will mark Daniel Craig's swan song as James Bond, and all eyes are on how Cary Joji Fukunaga will wrap it all up. Craig's tenure as 007 has seen the franchise embrace serialized storytelling, so we should reach a true end to the current Bond's story. A ton of characters are returning in the process, so it seems like the five-film arc will get a thrilling ending.
No Time to Die is currently set to arrive in theaters on April 2nd 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.