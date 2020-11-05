The Issue With Bringing X-Men Into The MCU, According To The ‘90s Cartoon Showrunner

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly growing, and moviegoers can't wait to dive back in when Phase Four finally begins with Black Widow. The storytelling possibilities are seemingly endless, with Doctor Strange's sequel opening up the multiverse and Disney now in control of the Marvel heroes formerly owned by 20th Century Fox. Fans are particular eager to see the X-Men finally join the MCU, although the showrunner from X-Men: The Animated Series recently explained why this might be a problem.