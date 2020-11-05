Matthew McConaughey Finally Becomes Hulk In Marvel Fan Art

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a behemoth in the entertainment world, but it had relatively humble roots. A handful of blockbusters populated Phase One, including The Incredible Hulk. The big green guy's time in the MCU is notable since actor Edward Norton eventually departed and was replaced by Mark Ruffalo in The Avengers. But it turns out that another actor was originally vying for the role: the always delightful Matthew McConaughey.