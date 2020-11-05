Comments

Leave a Comment

news

The Craft: Legacy Cast On Which Lines Could End Up Becoming Fan Favorites

Spoilers ahead for The Craft: Legacy!

Cult movies have a unique life in the pop culture history. Because while they might not have been box office draws initially, they become more beloved as time goes on. Andrew Fleming's 1996 classic The Craft is certainly one of those projects, with an iconic soundtrack, styling, and countless quotable lines of dialogue. And now the cast and director of The Craft: Legacy has offered which lines they believe will resonate with audiences.

Zoe Lister-Jones' The Craft: Legacy was expected to have a theatrical release, but instead arrived straight to homes in time for Halloween. This sequel told a wholly unique story, while also containing plenty of homages and nods to the beloved original. Lister-Jones also penned the movie's screenplay, which contains its own share of quotable lines. And when I asked the director and cast which stood out in the above video, they had some solid choices.

Ahead of The Craft: Legacy's release, I was able to speak with the director and starring cast about their work on the new teen witch movie. The first line that stuck out to Zoe Lister-Jones herself was "trans girls got our own magic", which was uttered by Zoey Luna's Lourdes about half way through the movie's runtime. Lourdes' identity as a transgender woman witch was only one aspect of the character's personality, and this line in particular was subtle in its power in regards to onscreen representation.

As for the opinion of the coven of witches themselves, actress Gideon Adlon chose the line "Mother friggin' reckoning." This line was spoken as the witches came into their power, and saw what they were truly capable of. And as for Tabby actress Lovie Simone, it was when her character had an A+ reference to Beyonce. Because when originally stating she doesn't like Beyonce, the young witch follows up with "I LOVE Beyonce." Same, though.

Lovie Simone in The Craft: Legacy

Actor Nicholas Galitzine plays bully/love spell victim Timmy in The Craft: Legacy, and his character has quite the unexpected arc. Because after a spell is put on him by the coven, he suddenly becomes a social justice advocate, and eventually comes out as bisexual. Galitzine's favorite line in the new movie is when the witches refer to him as "woke Timmy" at a party, a line that is perfectly contemporary. In fact, X-Files legend David Duchovny was similarly tickled by the woke Timmy line.

Hardcore fans of the original Craft movie will also be delighted to hear that the most iconic line of all is used in Legacy. Namely, "we are the weirdos, mister." And while we saw this in the movie's trailer, its' actually used in much different context in the actual film. Namely, during the final battle sequence.

The Craft: Legacy is currently available via video on demand. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

The Craft: Legacy Cast: Where You've Seen Them Before
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

‘The Craft: Legacy’ Interviews With Zoe Lister-Jones, Michelle Monaghan, Zoey Luna And More movies 19h ‘The Craft: Legacy’ Interviews With Zoe Lister-Jones, Michelle Monaghan, Zoey Luna And More Corey Chichizola, Katie Hughes
The Craft: Legacy Ending Explained, Including The Big Reveal news 6d The Craft: Legacy Ending Explained, Including The Big Reveal Jerrica Tisdale
The Craft: Legacy Director Opens Up About A Deleted Plot Line news 6d The Craft: Legacy Director Opens Up About A Deleted Plot Line Corey Chichizola

Trending Movies

The Christmas Chronicles 2 Nov 25, 2020 The Christmas Chronicles 2 Rating TBD
Hillbilly Elegy Nov 24, 2020 Hillbilly Elegy Rating TBD
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 Oct 10, 2003 Kill Bill: Vol. 1 Rating TBD
Tenet Sep 3, 2020 Tenet 10
The Green Knight TBD The Green Knight Rating TBD
Vince Vaughn Talks Freaky, A Wedding Crashers Sequel & More TBD Vince Vaughn Talks Freaky, A Wedding Crashers Sequel & More Rating TBD
Marvel’s Kat Dennings Explains Why She Defended No Time To Die Singer Billie Eilish From Body Shamers TBD Marvel’s Kat Dennings Explains Why She Defended No Time To Die Singer Billie Eilish From Body Shamers Rating TBD
The Masked Singer’s Squiggly Monster Revealed Big Plans For The Next Round TBD The Masked Singer’s Squiggly Monster Revealed Big Plans For The Next Round Rating TBD
Disney's New Tony Stark Watch Is Here To Make Iron Man Fans Cry TBD Disney's New Tony Stark Watch Is Here To Make Iron Man Fans Cry Rating TBD
How Well Tubi's Free Streaming Service Is Doing For Fox TBD How Well Tubi's Free Streaming Service Is Doing For Fox Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information