The Craft: Legacy Cast On Which Lines Could End Up Becoming Fan Favorites

Ahead of The Craft: Legacy's release, I was able to speak with the director and starring cast about their work on the new teen witch movie. The first line that stuck out to Zoe Lister-Jones herself was "trans girls got our own magic", which was uttered by Zoey Luna's Lourdes about half way through the movie's runtime. Lourdes' identity as a transgender woman witch was only one aspect of the character's personality, and this line in particular was subtle in its power in regards to onscreen representation.