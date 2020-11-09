Upcoming Scarlett Johansson Movies: What's Ahead For The Marvel Star

Whether it's in acclaimed arthouse indies, award-winning dramas, filmmaker-driven passion projects, or high-grossing action blockbusters, Scarlett Johansson has demonstrated her acting talents and her clear star power in a number of movies throughout the years, both big and small. Certainly, through her work in last year's Avengers: Endgame, Jojo Rabbit, and Marriage Story, the latter two, for which, she received Oscar nominations, the established actress proved that she's only continuing to prove herself and provide some of the most exceptional performances of her year. Marriage Story, in particular, was one of her best performances to date (in my opinion, at least). And she'll keep expanding herself with her upcoming projects.

Whether it's Marvel's Black Widow or an intriguing new take on Bride of Frankenstein from A24, Scarlett Johansson has a number of promising movies in the not-too-distant future. If you're a fan of Scarlett Johansson, here's what you can look forward to seeing the Academy Award-nominated actress in next.