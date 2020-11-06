Disney Has Officially Delayed Its Final 2020 Theatrical Movies

As we head into the holiday season, studios typically gear up to show off their hottest releases for audiences to flock to during their Thanksgiving and year-end time off with family and friends. While the better part of 2020’s plans have cleared out, a few theatrical dates held out for 2020 big screen dates. Not anymore from Disney's side of things. The Mouse House has just left its last two big-budget movies undated, as Shawn Levy’s Free Guy and Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile will not be coming out this year.