Johnny Depp Leaving Fantastic Beasts Following Loss In Libel Lawsuit

Well, there you have it. The Fantastic Beasts franchise will get a brand new Grindelwald, and filming will continue as that process occurs. And now it looks like the highly anticipated threequel will now arrive in theaters in the summer of 2022, rather than its current release date of November 2021. This should presumably build in the cushion necessary to bring a new actor in to play the antagonist, while also completing the necessary footage.

Johnny Depp's departure from Fantastic Beasts is just the latest controversy surrounding the magical movie. Writer J.K. Rowling has been making plenty of headlines over controversial comments made about trangender women, while Ezra Miller also went viral for a physical altercation with a fan. But production on the third movie is continuing on, while the fandom watches how it all plays out.

Per Warner Bros.' comments, Fantastic Beasts 3 will now arrive in the summer of 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.