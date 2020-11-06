The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln Grew Back His Rick Beard, And Fans Are Freaking About The Movie

Leave a Comment
The Walking Dead has become a massive franchises over its years on AMC, thanks to the flagship original series as well as the two spinoffs that followed. Additionally, fans are eager to see how the announced Rick Grimes movie is being developed, especially since that project is surprisingly heading to theaters. And since Andrew Lincoln recently grew his beard out, the fandom is collectively freaking out.
Andrew Lincoln starred as protagonist Rick Grimes throughout the majority of The Walking Dead's run on television. He eventually departed about halfway through Season 9; and while the characters presumed he died audiences saw him depart on a helicopter with Jadis/Anne. The story will eventually continue with the mysterious movie led by Lincoln, and fans are freaking out now that his Rick beard is back. Check out the latest image of the 47 year-old actor below.
Well hello there, Mr. Grimes. Aside from being a Love, Actually reunion, the above we can see Andrew Lincoln rocking the beard that his signature Walking Dead character so often had during the zombie apocalypse. We'll just have to wait for any information regarding when the long awaited Rick Grimes movie actually becomes a reality.
The above image comes to us from Instagram, and shows Andrew Lincoln alongside fellow Love, Actually star Bill Nighy. One lucky fan caught a photo with the pair of British actors, and included a quote from that beloved Christmas movie in the process. And while there's no actual indication that The Walking Dead movie is gearing up to film, the many fans out there took note of Lincoln's appearance.
In reality, Andrew Lincoln's beard is likely linked to the live-streamed stage production of A Christmas Carol that he's currently set to star in. The first image of the actor as Ebenezer Scrooge showed Lincoln growing out his beard, but this latest photo shows far longer and more grey facial hair. If the Walking Dead franchise plans on starting on the Rick Grimes movie sooner rather than later, he could presumably rock the same beard.
It's been years since Andrew Lincoln was written off The Walking Dead, and AMC's apocalyptic drama has seen continued success since his departure. But even as the show kept going, fans have been patiently waiting for Rick Grimes to return in his developing movie. Unfortunately, there's been no indication as to when this project will become a reality.
Narratively, it's never been a better time to finally begin work on the Rick Grimes movie. The character's apocalyptic wife Michonne (Danai Gurira) has also left The Walking Dead, this time in search for Rick. So it seems logical that they might both have a role in the upcoming movie, which will reveal where Rick and Anne ended up on their mysterious helicopter ride.
In the meantime, The Walking Dead and its various spinoffs are available on AMC. As we wait for more information regarding the Rick Grimes movie, be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.