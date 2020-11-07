Why Black Widow’s Story Is ‘Horrifying’, According To Florence Pugh

One of the most exciting aspects of Marvel’s Black Widow is that it will dive deeper into Natasha Romanoff’s mysterious past. With this, viewers will meet a number of faces from her past and get a sense of who she was before she joined up with S.H.I.E.L.D. and eventually Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Of course, we know there are some relatively dark aspects of Natatsha’s past, and it would appear that they will take center stage in her solo film. There’s one aspect, in particular, that makes the film somewhat “horrifying” in Florence Pugh’s eyes.