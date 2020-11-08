Dave Chappelle’s Monologue Got Political, Then He Made Pete Davidson Laugh So Hard He Spit Out Fangs

Dave Chappelle’s been making a foray back into the public eye in recent years and his most mainstream return yet has been this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live, which came the same day various news outlets finally declared the outcome of the 2020 Presidential election. So, of course Chappelle got a little political in his monologue, but later he also did a sketch with Pete Davidson where the latter played Count Chocula. The episode was all over the board and there was a little bit for everyone.