Even Tom Cruise Thinks Getting To Film A Top Gun Sequel Is Absolutely Wild, Per Jon Hamm

Top Gun: Maverick will be an interesting experience for fans of Tony Scott’s 1986 action blockbuster. While Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer will be back on our screens as Maverick and Iceman -- and we saw from the trailer that we can expect more adrenaline-fueled action -- much of the cast is comprised of new (at least, to Top Gun fans) faces. Jon Hamm will be joined by Miles Teller, Manny Jacinto, Glen Powell, Ed Harris and Jennifer Connelly, plus numerous other actors, many of whom probably also felt the significance of standing beside Maverick decades after the world first met him.