The Huge Number Of Covid Tests Jurassic World: Dominion Went Through During Its 18-Month Shoot

Back in August, it was reported that Jurassic World: Dominion had used somewhere in the ballpark of 18,000 COVID-19 tests. Now that the film has finally wrapped production at Pinewood Studios, the production has racked up a little over double that number to 40,000 COVID tests, according to Deadline. On top of that, they also spent millions on added safety protocols and required the cast and crew to be isolated for months while they filmed.