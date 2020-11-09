Kristen Stewart's Happiest Season Trailer Is Here To Get You In The Holiday Spirit

Originally the plan was for Happiest Season to hit theaters in time for the holiday season, and the folks behind the film stayed steadfast in their hopes to release it in late November, and while the big screen option is no longer on the table, it will still be here in time for Thanksgiving. Following a deal made a few weeks ago, the movie will now debut on Hulu, and will be available to all subscribers starting on November 25. Be sure to stay tuned for our review, feature coverage, and more here on CinemaBlend in the coming weeks!