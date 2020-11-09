Comments

Leave a Comment

trailers

Kristen Stewart's Happiest Season Trailer Is Here To Get You In The Holiday Spirit

Available on Hulu ×

Now that we have entered November, it is officially the holiday season, and while circumstances globally are very different than normal right now, one thing that's left unchanged is the flow of themed movies finding their way to audiences. One of the most anticipated in 2020 is writer/director Clea DuVall's Happiest Season, which features an all-star cast including Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Allison Brie, Daniel Levy, Aubrey Plaza, Victor Garber, and Mary Steenburgen, and while the film is still a few weeks from hitting Hulu, we now have the film's first trailer to share!

Based on an original screenplay by Clea DuVall & Mary Holland, Happiest Season centers on a young woman named Abby (Kristen Stewart) who is preparing to have a very big Christmas celebration. Not only is she set to travel home with her girlfriend, Harper (Mackenzie Davis), and meet Harper's family for the first time, but she is also planning to propose. What unfortunately gums up the works in a major way, however, is the realization that Harper's parents (Victor Garber and Mary Steenburgen) don't know that she is gay.

We've seen many movies over the years use the extreme tension of being around family during the holidays to fantastic effect, and this looks like a wonderful extension of that tradition with its own twist. The film is Clea DuVall's second feature as a writer/director, having previously directed 2016's The Intervention – which likewise had a stellar ensemble involved including Melanie Lynskey, Jason Ritter, Natasha Lyonne, Ben Schwartz, Alia Shawkat, and Cobie Smulders. This film looks like it will have a similar tonal approach, blending comedy and drama, which makes all the sense in the world when you consider DuVall's work in both genres throughout her career.

Speaking of genre, it's nice to see Kristen Stewart tackle a comedy, as she doesn't do it all that often, but certainly has a knack for it. She was a charismatic highlight playing agent Sabina Wilson in Elizabeth Banks' Charlie's Angels late last year, and while her two movies since then have both been more serious affairs – including the biopic Seberg and the thriller Underwater – it's exciting to see her to return to lighter material this fall.

Originally the plan was for Happiest Season to hit theaters in time for the holiday season, and the folks behind the film stayed steadfast in their hopes to release it in late November, and while the big screen option is no longer on the table, it will still be here in time for Thanksgiving. Following a deal made a few weeks ago, the movie will now debut on Hulu, and will be available to all subscribers starting on November 25. Be sure to stay tuned for our review, feature coverage, and more here on CinemaBlend in the coming weeks!

Up Next

Happiest Season: 8 Quick Things We Know About Kristen Stewart's Lesbian Rom-Com
More From This Author
    • Eric Eisenberg Eric Eisenberg View Profile

      NJ native who calls LA home; lives in a Dreamatorium. A decade-plus CinemaBlend veteran; endlessly enthusiastic about the career he’s dreamt of since seventh grade.

All American: 8 Shows To Watch On Streaming If You Like The CW Series television 7d All American: 8 Shows To Watch On Streaming If You Like The CW Series Jason Wiese
Happiest Season: 8 Quick Things We Know About Kristen Stewart's Lesbian Rom-Com news 1w Happiest Season: 8 Quick Things We Know About Kristen Stewart's Lesbian Rom-Com Will Ashton
Kristen Stewart Explains Why She Went Shoe-Less On The Red Carpet news 1w Kristen Stewart Explains Why She Went Shoe-Less On The Red Carpet Katherine Webb

Trending Movies

Operation Christmas Drop Nov 5, 2020 Operation Christmas Drop Rating TBD
Aquaman 2 Dec 16, 2022 Aquaman 2 Rating TBD
The War With Grandpa Oct 9, 2020 The War With Grandpa 5
Tom And Jerry Mar 5, 2021 Tom And Jerry Rating TBD
The Empty Man Oct 23, 2020 The Empty Man Rating TBD
John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Already Getting A Spinoff, Despite The Sequel's Delay TBD John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Already Getting A Spinoff, Despite The Sequel's Delay Rating TBD
Why The Bachelorette Chose Tayshia Adams To Replace Clare Crawley TBD Why The Bachelorette Chose Tayshia Adams To Replace Clare Crawley Rating TBD
Mission: Impossible 7 Star Hayley Atwell Shares Fun New Video From The Set TBD Mission: Impossible 7 Star Hayley Atwell Shares Fun New Video From The Set Rating TBD
Why One Chappelle’s Show Episode Isn't Available To Stream On Either Netflix Or HBO Max TBD Why One Chappelle’s Show Episode Isn't Available To Stream On Either Netflix Or HBO Max Rating TBD
The Matrix 4’s Jessica Henwick Shares Disappointment After Not Getting Star Wars Role As Rey TBD The Matrix 4’s Jessica Henwick Shares Disappointment After Not Getting Star Wars Role As Rey Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information