3 Directions Happy Death Day 3's Story Could Go

Warning: spoilers for the Happy Death Day series are in play. If you haven’t seen those films, you may want to turn back before you get trapped in this particular loop.

As director/co-writer Christopher Landon and co-writer Michael Kennedy are about to unleash the madness that is Freaky upon the world, anticipation is running pretty high in the horror community. Which only means the fact that talk surrounding Happy Death Day To Us, the potential third and final entry in Landon’s hysterical slasher trilogy, is going to become louder. Despite the film seeming dead in the water shortly after Happy Death Day 2U failed to match the success of its predecessor, fortune has smiled, and some pre-studio involvement movement has been undertaken.