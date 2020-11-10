Black Widow Book Reveals More About Taskmaster’s Mission

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Since the inception of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the studio has consistently release blockbuster movies in theaters. But when theaters around the world were closed, the interim period between Phases has been extended until Black Widow is finally released. Cate Shortland's blockbuster will reveal more about Natasha's dark past, and offer some context for her decision to sacrifice herself in Avengers: Endgame. Now, thanks to a book that is a companion to the movie, we know more about the villainous Taskmaster's mission.