Black Widow Book Reveals More About Taskmaster’s Mission

Since the inception of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the studio has consistently release blockbuster movies in theaters. But when theaters around the world were closed, the interim period between Phases has been extended until Black Widow is finally released. Cate Shortland's blockbuster will reveal more about Natasha's dark past, and offer some context for her decision to sacrifice herself in Avengers: Endgame. Now, thanks to a book that is a companion to the movie, we know more about the villainous Taskmaster's mission.
Black Widow is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, and will introduce moviegoers to Natasha's first chosen family. The delayed movie will also introduce a new villain in the form of Taskmaster. And while there's been no indication as to the character's true identity or backstory, we were recently treated to a glimpse into their mission. An except from Marvel's Black Widow: The Official Movie Special Book, helps to shed a light on the character, which reads:
When she meets Taskmaster, she’s off her game. Initially, it seems to her that this is perhaps some part of the Sokovia Accords or maybe he has been sent to retrieve her by Secretary Ross. As soon as she starts to experience Taskmaster’s fighting style, she realizes that actually she’s not the target and that Taskmaster has a bigger target. She doesn’t know if this is someone from her past or a faceless foe.
Well, that's intriguing. It looks like Taskmaster's mysterious mission in Black Widow might focus on more than Scarlett Johansson's signature character. But who could his target be? We'll just have to see, but there are a variety of new characters that the mimicking antagonist might have his eye on.
The above excerpt from Black Widow: The Official Movie Special Book (via ScreenRant) provides some very limited information about the villain of Cate Shortland's upcoming Marvel debut. The identity of the masked antagonist remains a mystery, but now we know a bit more about what his intention is. Surprisingly, Natasha might not be his final target.
The trailers for Black Widow have featured some limited footage of Taskmaster in action, and he looks like a certified badass. It looks like he's been studying The Avengers' time in action, and has therefore picked up some of the skills of Hawkeye, Captain America, and Black Panther. As such, Natasha is going to have her hands full when the movie finally hits theaters.
Pretty cool, right? While the trailers for Black Widow have been careful to keep the movie's contents under wraps, anticipation for Scarlett Johansson's long-awaited solo movie has been steadily building. And while the fandom will have to wait a year longer than anticipated, tidbits of new information about Taskmaster and the rest of the cast should keep moviegoers interested.
While there's currently no indication as to who is playing Taskmaster, there are plenty of fan theories floating around. Cate Shortland assembled a stellar cast to bring the story to life, and work alongside Scarlett Johansson. The cast includes Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, Stranger Things standout David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, and Handmaid's Tale actor O-T Fagbenle.
Black Widow is currently set to arrive in theaters on May 7th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.