Kevin Costner Pays Tribute, Talks Working With Sean Connery In The Untouchables Following Bond Star's Passing

Shortly after Sean Connery died, we ran a feature on the site going over all of the roles that made the actor an icon (outside of the James Bond franchise). The more that you stopped and thought about Connery’s on-screen accomplishments, the more it cemented his status as a Hollywood legend. I mean, the dude waltzed into the Indiana Jones franchise – when Harrison Ford was at the peak of his coolness – and stole the show away from his fellow A-lister. That takes levels of talent most of us just don’t possess.