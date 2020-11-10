Amy Adams’ Hillbilly Elegy Reviews Are In, And They're A Doozy

2020 has been one hell of a year for movies. Most of the movies that we expected to see by this point late in the year have chosen to delay their release, and so the highly anticipated movies of 2020 are now all the highly anticipated movies of 2021. In a normal year we'd be knee deep in awards bait movies, and while it's still largely unclear what awards season is going to look like this year, many of the films that were being seen as potential awards fodder are still moving forward. Case in point, Ron Howard's Hillbilly Elegy.