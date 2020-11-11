Why Filming Jurassic World 3 Was Tough On Chris Pratt And The Schwarzenegger Family

Life in the time COVID certainly isn't easy for anybody. Many people are out of jobs and those that are working are doing so under very different circumstances. We've written a lot about the roller coaster experience that has been the filming of Jurassic World: Dominion, but it turns out that the movie's production hasn't simply been tough for those that are part of it, but also those back at home. As Patrick Schwarzenegger says that the movie's production has been tough for his entire family, especially his sister and brand new niece.