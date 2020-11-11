Why Filming Jurassic World 3 Was Tough On Chris Pratt And The Schwarzenegger Family

Leave a Comment
Life in the time COVID certainly isn't easy for anybody. Many people are out of jobs and those that are working are doing so under very different circumstances. We've written a lot about the roller coaster experience that has been the filming of Jurassic World: Dominion, but it turns out that the movie's production hasn't simply been tough for those that are part of it, but also those back at home. As Patrick Schwarzenegger says that the movie's production has been tough for his entire family, especially his sister and brand new niece.
Patrick Schwarzenegger recently appeared on Today to promote his own new movie, Echo Boomers, but, as is almost certainly the case when your name is Schwarzenegger he also talked about his family at large. It seems that his sister Katherine, wife of Chris Pratt, and his brand new niece, Lyla Maria, have been over in London where Jurassic World: Dominion recently wrapped production. This has made it tough for the rest of the family to see the newest member, but it has been happening. According to Schwarzenegger...
It's been really tough with COVID. Chris has been out filming the new Jurassic Park over in London so it's been kind of tough for Katherine with coming over and seeing us kids. But we get tested every time before we see her [the baby].
Jurassic World: Dominion had barely begun filming when production shutdown the first time. Then, while the set implemented many of the same health and safety measures being taken up around the world, production had to cease a second time when a positive COVID case was found. However, the next Jurassic World film was able to get through all of it and principal photography is now done. The film will now move into post-production, which one assumes will be somewhat safer.
With shooting complete, Chris Pratt and his family will likely be returning stateside soon. This will be good news for the rest of Schwarzenegger family, who one assumes wants to spend much more time with the new baby who is only three months old at this point. Brother Patrick certainly has his sights set on being the best possible uncle to the new little one...
It still feels like it hasn't hit that she has a baby. It's been really crazy. But she's a really beautiful girl and I can't wait to be the best uncle.
And Patrick Schwarzenegger probably isn't the only one looking forward to seeing the little one more. Chris Pratt himself probably hasn't been able to spend as much quality time with his daughter as he would like. Now, with the movie behind him, he can focus on the things that are even more important than ever before.