Epic James Bond Fan Art Imagines Henry Cavill As 007

Henry Cavill certainly pulls off the traditional James Bond look without a problem. All the poster really does is change his clothes into a dark suit and give the man a gun, but really, when it comes to James Bond movie posters, what else do you really need? If this was the movie poster for the next James Bond movie, it would probably sell a few tickets. And bonus points for the fictional movie title. While Need To Know may not be the most creative title in the world, it does give the two letter Os that can be used to create 007, and one can imagine such a title being chosen simply for the marketing capabilities.