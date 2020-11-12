Jurassic World: Dominion’s Bryce Dallas Howard Celebrated Wrapping With A Bold New Look

View this post on Instagram

It’s true! After years of the #JurassicWorld Claire cut and color, I’ve dyed my hair pink! ? ? I initially dyed my hair this color after the first Jurassic World in 2014 for a UCLA sociology class I took called, ~Hip and Cool: A Study of Distinction and Exclusion; The History of the Hipster~ I did an ethnographic field report that observed hipsters in their “natural habitat” and thought it was appropriate to immerse myself in the experience ????? ? This time, I dyed my hair to celebrate the closing of one chapter and the start of another — and what better way than with a fresh new ‘do! ??????? The fact that this Jurassic World adventure is coming to an end washes over me in waves. This has been a beautiful experience I’ll keep with me always ???? Thank you Charlie Rogers (@charlierogershairandmakeup) for giving Claire killer hair in Jurassic World: Dominion and for a heck of a farewell cut and color — you can do anything and everything!