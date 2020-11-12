Jurassic World: Dominion’s Bryce Dallas Howard Celebrated Wrapping With A Bold New Look

Leave a Comment
Steven Spielberg changed the world of blockbuster filmmaking with1 993's Jurassic Park, which debuted new stunning visual and practical effects to bring Dinosaurs back to life. The beloved franchise returned to theaters in a big way with the Jurassic World movies, with the trilogy coming to an end with Colin Trevorrow's upcoming threequel Dominion. The movie recently wrapped its principal photography, and Bryce Dallas Howard has celebrated the occasion by rocking a bold new look.
Bryce Dallas Howard has starred alongside Chris Pratt in all three Jurassic World movies. The actress/director's character Claire Dearing has had an interesting arc thus far, and fans are eager to catch back up with the former Park employee in Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World: Dominion. She's finally wrapped filming on the project, a process that was extended when sets around the world were shut down for months. And aside from finally reuniting with her family, Howard recently got a sweet new hairdo to mark the end of production. Check it out below.
Well hello, Miss Dearing. Bryce Dallas Howard's appearance has been dictated by her role in the Jurassic World franchise since filming on the first movie began back in 2014. And now that her tenure as Claire has come to an end, the 39 year-old actress was able to style and alter her hair to her heart's content. It's the little things, people.
Bryce Dallas Howard shared her new look over on her personal Instagram page. She regularly uses social media to directly communicate with the fans, especially while working on the Jurassic World movies. She's shared photos from the set, as well as glimpses into the new health and safety procedures that are currently in place. And now that she's wrapped her third appearance, Howard can make a new choice with her hair color and cut.
News about Jurassic World: Dominion finally wrapping its principal photography is an exciting one, as Colin Trevorrow's second installment in the beloved franchise has already had a long road to theaters. Filming for the highly anticipated threequel began back in February, and went on for about a month before movie and TV sets were shut down due to global health concerns.
Once proper health protocols were installed, the cast and crew of Jurassic World: Dominion returned to set in July to continue work on the blockbuster. This included a record number of COVID tests, which helped to keep the cast and crew healthy while completing Colin Trevorrow's vision for the movie. Bryce Dallas Howard had to spend a number of months away from her family, so she's no doubt thrilled to return home after finishing her tenure as Claire.
The delay in filming resulted in Jurassic World: Dominion being delayed a full year. This will allow Colin Trevorrow and company ample time to edit the movie an add in the extensive visual effects needed to bring the story to life. And with dinosaurs now living among us thanks to the twist ending of Fallen Kingdom, new visuals will likely be debuting in the upcoming threequel.
Despite its delay, anticipation for Jurassic World: Dominion is still at a fever pitch. This excitement is no doubt buoyed by the inclusion of the 3 original Jurassic Park stars, who are reuniting for the first time on screen in the blockbuster. Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum will also be prominently featured in Dominion, with Colin Trevorrow confirming that they have a large role to play, rather than a quick cameo.
Jurassic World: Dominion is currently set to arrive in theaters on June 10, 2022. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next movie experience.