Dwayne Johnson Looks Ultra Stylish In Red Notice Set Photo

It’s hard to say whether Red Notice will drop on Netflix before or after Dwayne Johnson’s next theatrical feature, Jungle Cruise, which he filmed back in 2018. Once upon a time, Jungle Cruise was slated come out in October 2019, but it’s been delayed twice since then, with the plan now being for it to arrive on July 30, 2021. So maybe there’s a chance Red Notice could keep us entertained beforehand, but don’t rule out having to wait until around the end of 2021 for it to play on our screens.