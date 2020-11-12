Vince Vaughn Explains Why Swingers Still Matters 25 Years After Its Release

I think the one thing about it was, I remember saying to [Favreau], you know, ‘Why are we auditioning for stuff that's not really about what's going on?’ I love when I see people who are younger giving themselves permission to write movies or make movies, because you're sort of in a unique moment where you're a part of it. And so for us, it was really like, we really wanted to be uncompromising. And I think what made it unique for us was that we were kind of vulnerable. These were guys that were not … a lot of guys making movies were making movies like the guys were the super coolest or the toughest. And I think part of what makes Swingers work is there’s an honesty, and a vulnerability. They're helping a friend through a breakup. Everyone has different ideas of what the right way is to meet people. Swingers captures that moment where you're either out of high school or out of college, [and] you don't really share anything in common with the girl, or you are in class with her. How do I go up to someone that I don't know at all and be able to make an introduction, and see if there's any chemistry there, when they don't know who I am.