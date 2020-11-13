Snyder Cut: New Justice League Set Photo Teases A Tragedy For Cyborg

Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The DC Extended Universe has had a wild tenure in theaters, especially where Justice League is concerned. Because when Zack Snyder departed the project due to a family tragedy, Joss Whedon stepped in and greatly altered the movie in time for its theatrical release. After years of fan campaigning and crowdfunding the Snyder Cut is finally becoming a reality next year, and a new set photo teases a major tragedy for Ray Fisher's Cyborg.
The theatrical cut of Justice League made significant changes to Zack Snyder's original vision for the blockbuster. Extensive reshoots and editing changed the story, cutting out a variety of characters including Cyborg's mother Elinore Stone. Cinematographer Fabian Wagner recently shared a few photos from the set, including one that features Elinore. Check it out below.
Well, this is foreboding. In the set image featured above features actress Karen Bryson, who played Elinore Stone in Zack Snyder's Justice League. While this role was eventually cut, it'll be restored in the four-hour event coming to HBO Max next year. Although this is tragic news for Cyborg himself, who is expected to lose both of his parents throughout that runtime.
The above image comes to us from the Instagram of Justice League cinematographer Fabian Wagner. With the Snyder Cut finally being released next year, Zack Snyder and company have been sharing set photos teasing some of the concepts that were left on the cutting room floor of its theatrical release. That includes a ton of new content for Cyborg, which will expand his backstory and feature the hero's ill-fated parents in new roles.
The theatrical release of Justice League is currently available on HBO Max, which will also be the home of the Snyder Cut next year. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
Ray Fisher's character Cyborg and his backstory were both greatly altered when Joss Whedon stepped in to complete Justice League in time for its 2017 release. While the actor has been using his platform to make allegations against Whedon and the studio regarding reportedly abusive behavior, he also recently revealed that almost every shot of him in the movie's theatrical cut came from reshoots. As such, the Snyder Cut will greatly alter the character's arc in the DCEU thus far.
In addition to the above photo of Cyborg's mother before her expected onscreen death, Fabian Wagner also recently shared an image of Zack Snyder himself on the movie's set. And it's an image for the ages, as Snyder is carrying a massive prop missile from Justice League's set. Check it out below.
Talk about FOMO. Luckily, the 300 director's original vision for Justice League will finally be revealed to the captive audience sometime in the next year. Rather than having to edit it down to fit a theatrical release, Zack Snyder will be able to include everything and the kitchen sink. Because with the Snyder Cut taking place over for hour-long installments, he doesn't have to hold anything back.
Only time will tell what Zack Snyder was originally intended for Justice League, and how much world-building the visionary filmmaker was doing in the highly anticipated alternate cut. The movie's original version left much to be desired, and it was ultimately a critical and box office disappointment. Cyborg's story in particular was eviscerated, and fans are eager to meet his mother, as well as more footage from his father Silas Stone (Joe Morton).
The Snyder Cut is expected to hit HBO Max sometime in 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your trips to the movies next year.