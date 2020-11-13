Warner Bros. Reportedly Mulling A Unique Plan That Would Get Wonder Woman 1984 Out This Year

Presumably the folks at Warner Bros are running into the same problems the folks behind the next James Bond film are running into, as each delay to a film like No Time To Die costs quite a bit in the long run. As 2021 has only so many release slots available, studios are going to have to ask themselves what their level of acceptable loss is, in the name of providing new solutions to deliver fresh content to the masses. While the strategies above are far from set in stone, you can be sure that the Warner Bros brass is considering all options with a fine toothed comb, looking for the balance between audience gratification and financial solvency they feel is the most advantageous for all.