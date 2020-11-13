The Cool Way Clemson Football Helped The Disney+ Film Safety Capture Its Game Scenes

It was so loud there (when we filmed). They said it was the third loudest they'd ever heard that stadium. Like, they gave these different games once. One against Florida State, and in the Eighties, once against Notre Dame. And then this one. So it was like really, really amazing to get that authentic flavor to it. And you know, we had guys (in the cast) that had played at different SEC schools that were now putting on the Clemson uniform. That was pretty funny. There were a couple of Alabama guys, and they had just played, and lost, to Clemson the year before. And it was like, it was very hard to put that Clemson uniform on, but they were great.