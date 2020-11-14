Disney’s Live-Action Lilo And Stitch Movie, May Have Found A Director, And The Choice Is A+

Disney's big screen offerings over the last decade have greatly been defined by the studio’s ambitions to reimagine its most famous animated movies into live-action films. Recent remakes for Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King and Aladdin each topped $1 billion at the worldwide box office, and the House of Mouse is moving right through its library with upcoming big-budget films based on The Little Mermaid and Peter Pan. And now, the studio looks to be finally moving forward with its plans for Lilo & Stitch, which was first announced back in 2018.