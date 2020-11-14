Apparently Jared Leto’s Joker Will Be Really Different In Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Zack Snyder dropped this tidbit of information while speaking with Grace Randolph on Beyond The Trailer, and it was also clarified that Joker’s actual look will be different compared to how he was shown in Suicide Squad. However, Snyder is keeping mum on how Joker is involved in his version of Justice League, only saying the character is part of a “vignette” that has a “segment of the band together.” So it sounds like Leto’s Joker will be interacting with some already-established Justice League characters, rather than just show up in a bubble.