What Cameron Diaz Was Really Drinking In The Holiday And What Movie She Actually Got Drunk In

Great actors can make just about anything seem realistic. Sometimes that means immersing themselves in a role that is far different than their real-life persona. Other times, it’s about convincingly acting like they’re drunk on screen. Just ask Cameron Diaz, who has played plenty of characters who have let loose on screen. Sometimes, like in The Holiday, she had to pretend she was drinking alcohol when she wasn’t. For at least one role, though, she actually did get drunk on screen.