Pom Klementieff Trash Talks Chris Hemsworth's Hammer, The Avengers In New Fantasy Football Video

Football season is moving forward, and what better way to enjoy the season than joining your friends for some fantasy football… and the trash talk that comes with it. While many are likely enjoying the competition within their fantasy football leagues, the ones who seem to be enjoying it as much as anyone are the cast and crew of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The group has teamed up with the AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football League, which includes Marvel alums like Anthony Mackie, Tom Holland and Ryan Reynolds. Now, Guardians of the Galaxy star Pom Klementieff has chimed in, and she’s taking shots at the God of Thunder himself – Chris Hemsworth.