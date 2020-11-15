What It Was Like To Work With Heath Ledger On Brokeback Mountain, According To Kate Mara

More importantly, it’s nice to hear that the late actor was supportive of Kate Mara while they were filming, especially since she didn’t have much experience on set. By that point, Heath Ledger was a well-known actor, thanks to roles in movies like 10 Things I Hate About You, The Patriot and A Knight’s Tale. So it’s easy to see why having someone so well known would be a huge help to someone who was new to making movies on such a big scale.