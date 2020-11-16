Red Notice: Dwayne Johnson Looks Like A Meme In Latest Set Photo

Of course, while this picture is making me snicker to myself, the purpose of it is to actually give us a few details regarding the plot of Red Notice the Netflix action movie that, following its own COVID-19 related production delay, is wrapping up filming just now. We now know that the movie will surround a MacGuffin called Cleopatra's Egg, which sort of looks like a Fabergé egg, but I guess is even older. This will be the object of interest for the film's three main characters. Dwayne Johnson plays the FBI profiler. Gal Gadot is the art thief, and Ryan Reynolds plays the conman.